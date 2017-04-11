Psychologist Kurland to teach at Shir Shalom

The community is welcome to attend a lunch-and-learn with Dr. Beth Kurland on Wednesday, May 17, from noon to at Congregation Shir Shalom. Her area of expertise, reducing stress, is a welcome topic for everyone.

Kurland is a licensed clinical psychologist who has been in practice since 1994, working with people across the life span, from preschoolers through adults. With a particular passion for and expertise in mindfulness and the mind-body connection, she specializes in using mind-body strategies and other evidence-based practices to help people achieve whole person health and wellness.



Kurland brings more than 20 years of experience in helping others achieve well-being in their lives. Her book, The Transformative Power of Ten Minutes: An Eight-Week Guide to Reducing Stress and Cultivating Well-Being, offers readers practical tools for implementing short daily practices within the course of their day to bring about lasting change.

A stress-reducing snack will be served with coffee and tea. Bring lunch.

More information may be found at 203-438-6589 or ourshirshalom.org