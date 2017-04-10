Author Cohen to speak at Shir Shalom

On Thursday, May 4, from noon to 2 at Congregation Shir Shalom, Rich Cohen, best-selling author of Tough Jews, The Sun & The Moon & The Rolling Stones and more, will discuss one of the many fascinating books he’s written, The Fish That Ate the Whale — The Life and Times of America’s Banana King.

Cohen is the author of the New York Times best sellers The Avengers, Monsters, and (with Jerry Weintraub) When I Stop Talking, You’ll Know I’m Dead. He is a co-creator of the HBO series Vinyl and a contributing editor at Vanity Fair and Rolling Stone and has written for The New Yorker, The Atlantic and Harper’s Magazine, among others.

A banana treat will be served. Bring lunch. There is no fee for the program. To reserve a seat: 203-438-6589 or ourshirshalom.org