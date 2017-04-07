The Ridgefield Press

Jesse Lee to hold clothing sale

By The Ridgefield Press on April 7, 2017

Jesse Lee Church will be hosting its annual spring clothing sale from 9 to 3 on Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29.

Shoppers will find adult and children’s clothing, footwear, and household linens priced between $1 and $6. They may also find a few pairs of cleats and baseball pants, as well as various Ridgefield Tiger and sports team merchandise.

Shopping early is recommended for the best selection. All sale proceeds benefit church missions, like ASP and Spirit Builders.

Those looking to donate may drop off clothing at Jesse Lee’s Wesley Hall garage from Monday, April 3, to Saturday, April 22. Donations are tax-deductible.

For more information, call the church at 203-438-8791.

