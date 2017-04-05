Antiques appraisals at Founders Hall

Are the items in your attic trash or treasure? Ask the expert during Antiques Appraisal Day at Founders Hall on Wednesday, April 12, from noon to 4. Jack DeStories of Fairfield Auction in Monroe will be on-site to appraise up to three items per person. DeStories, who has been certified as an expert witness in his field by Bridgeport Superior Court, has been estimating, cataloging and marketing antiques auctions since 1990. The cost is $5 for each appraisal, to benefit Founders Hall. If an item is too large to carry, simply bring a photo.

An appraiser from American Gold & Diamond Buyers will also be on-site to evaluate unwanted jewelry and coins and offer a price based on current values.

For more information, call 203-431-7000.