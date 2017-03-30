Enjoy music at Enchanted Garden Open Mic Cabaret

The Ridgefield Press

By The Ridgefield Press on March 30, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

The next Enchanted Garden Studio 2 Open Mic Cabaret is set for Saturday, April 1.

Since launching last fall, the monthly(ish) series has been attracting top regional songwriters and performers.

“The listening-room environment attracts great talent,” said emcee Dave Goldenberg. “And that attracts an audience that loves great live music.”

Admission is $5, which includes coffee and light snacks. People are welcome to bring their own food and drink. Performer sign-up begins at 6:30, and the show starts at 7.

Enchanted Garden Studio 2 is located at 529 Ethan Allen Highway, at the corner of Cains Hill Road. Information at [email protected]

