Ridgefield Continuing Education to offer computer classes

By The Ridgefield Press on March 30, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

Technology, Apps, and software classes through Ridgefield Continuing Education are available day, evening and weekends.

Upcoming classes include Get the Most Out of Your iPad (Friday, March 31, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.); Photoshop Elements Intro (April 4, 5 and 6 or April 18 and 25 and May 2, 7 to 9 p.m., $122); Windows File Management (Tuesday, April 4, 10 to noon, $44); Microsoft Word and Excel Basic Skills (Tuesday/Thursday, April 18 and 20, 10:30. to 12:30, $82); iPad Basics and More (Thursday, April 20 and 27, 7 to 9 p.m., $82); Google Docs (Friday, April 21, 1:30 to 3:30, $44); Excel Intro (Friday, April 21, 10 to 2:30, or Wednesday/Thursday, April 26 and 27 2:30 to 4:30, $82); and Excel Intermediate (Friday, April 28, 10 to 3:30, $102).

Tutorials and more sections, plus Windows 10, Word, Access, Social Networks, eBay, and iPhone, are available. There is a $2 to $7 materials fee in Microsoft classes. Ridgefield senior (age 62 and older) discount available. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

