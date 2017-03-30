Ridgefield Continuing Education to offer computer classes

Technology, Apps, and software classes through Ridgefield Continuing Education are available day, evening and weekends.

Upcoming classes include Get the Most Out of Your iPad (Friday, March 31, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.); Photoshop Elements Intro (April 4, 5 and 6 or April 18 and 25 and May 2, 7 to 9 p.m., $122); Windows File Management (Tuesday, April 4, 10 to noon, $44); Microsoft Word and Excel Basic Skills (Tuesday/Thursday, April 18 and 20, 10:30. to 12:30, $82); iPad Basics and More (Thursday, April 20 and 27, 7 to 9 p.m., $82); Google Docs (Friday, April 21, 1:30 to 3:30, $44); Excel Intro (Friday, April 21, 10 to 2:30, or Wednesday/Thursday, April 26 and 27 2:30 to 4:30, $82); and Excel Intermediate (Friday, April 28, 10 to 3:30, $102).

Tutorials and more sections, plus Windows 10, Word, Access, Social Networks, eBay, and iPhone, are available. There is a $2 to $7 materials fee in Microsoft classes. Ridgefield senior (age 62 and older) discount available. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.