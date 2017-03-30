Happy Hour at the Ridgefield Playhouse

The Ridgefield Playhouse is going to rock Happy Hour next week.

Join Allison Stockel, Julie Paltauf and Suzanne Brennan as they bartend for a cause Wednesday, April 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Gallo, 5 Grove Street. All cash and credit card tips from the event, as well as 10% of bar sales and food from dining room reservations, will go toward supporting the Ridgefield Playhouse Arts for Everyone outreach program, which helps make the performing arts available to economically disadvantaged residents of Fairfield County who cannot afford the cost of admission, even at reduced rates. Bid on silent auction items, including signed music memorabilia and more.

More information on upcoming shows at the Ridgefield Playhouse is available at 203-438-5795 or ridgefieldplayhouse.org.