Ridgefield Independent Film Festival seeks volunteers, meeting April 23

The Ridgefield Independent Film Festival (RIFF) is seeking volunteers to help before and during its second annual festival, happening May 19-21 at five venues around town. RIFF will host a meeting for those interested at the Ridgefield Library on Sunday, April 23rd at 2p.m. in the Kellen Children’s Program Room on the Main Level. Volunteers can also sign up here: http://www.riff.website/volunteer-form/.
RIFF announced its full schedule last week — 55 films from 19 countries at five venues over the course of three days.
Passes and tickets are available at www.riff.website. The film festival will run May 19-21, 2017.

