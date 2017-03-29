Ridgefield elementary schools awarded ‘distinction’

All six Ridgefield elementary schools have cause to celebrate, as they are all in the state’s Schools of Distinction category.

Superintendent Karen Baldwin presented the Next Generation Accountability report — the state’s measure on school performance — at the Board of Education meeting Tuesday, March 28.

She explained that student growth is weighted higher at the elementary and middle level, while achievement is the main factor at the high school.

“We’re pleased and proud of the performance of our six elementary schools,” said Baldwin.

“In order to be this you can’t have any outlier gaps in achievement or participation and you have to demonstrate student growth and achievement.”

Only 65 schools in the state have been recognized as Schools of Distinction.