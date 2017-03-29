The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield elementary schools awarded ‘distinction’

By Ivanha Paz on March 29, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News, Schools, Town Government · 0 Comments

All six Ridgefield elementary schools have cause to celebrate, as they are all in the state’s Schools of Distinction category.

Superintendent Karen Baldwin presented the Next Generation Accountability report — the state’s measure on school performance —  at the Board of Education meeting Tuesday, March 28.

She explained that student growth is weighted higher at the elementary and middle level, while achievement is the main factor at the high school.

“We’re pleased and proud of the performance of our six elementary schools,” said Baldwin.

“In order to be this you can’t have any outlier gaps in achievement or participation and you have to demonstrate student growth and achievement.”

Only 65 schools in the state have been recognized as Schools of Distinction.

Related posts:

  1. Schools look to fix social media struggles
  2. Schools delay decision on school closing, redistricting
  3. Tough decision: Schools opt to redistrict
  4. RHS gets grant for Unified Sports

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Racist, anti-Semitic graffiti found outside high school Next Post New rescue tool available for Ridgefield Fire Department
About author

Ivanha Paz


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress