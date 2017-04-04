No hotel here: Old Quarry projects get hearing tonight

A two-story mixed-used building with apartments and a storage facility, as well as an assisted living home, could be developed on five acres of former Schlumberger property owned by Selectman Steve Zemo.

Zemo, who plans to develop Old Quarry Commons on one acre of land at 55 Old Quarry Road, will go in front of the Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday, April 4, for a public hearing at 7:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Annex.

The other four acres could be developed into Solana Ridgefield, a three-story, 78,000-square-foot assisted living and memory care facility that will be presented by developers from Atlanta-based Formation Development Group (FDG).

These two projects are different from Zemo’s original plan for the site, which was to build a 48-suite hotel, a storage facility, and a commercial building.

According to attorney Robert Jewell, that application — submitted after Zemo bought the property for $1.25 million in 2013 — was withdrawn after concerns were raised regarding the size of the hotel rooms.

Jewell doesn’t foresee many challenges this time around.

“I don’t anticipate a lot of opposition, frankly, only because this property has been on the drawing board for a number of years and a number of uses,” he told The Press Tuesday. “And we never had a lot of opposition before.”

Solana Ridgefield

According to submitted plans at the town’s zoning department, The Solana Ridgefield would include 96 beds, a movie theater, a salon, and a library — on four acres of land.

The first floor of the building would have 27 rooms for seniors suffering from Alzheimer’s or other cognitive impairments.

Some of the rooms could be shared, leaving the developer a total capacity of 35 beds for memory care patients.

The memory care level on the first floor would have a courtyard, sunroom, kitchen, and shared dining area.

Old Quarry Commons

The eight apartments Zemo is planning to build on the remaining acre fall under what he calls “workforce housing” — apartments that rent for an affordable price, $1,000 for one bedroom or $2,000 for two bedrooms, but do not qualify as affordable housing under the state’s 8-30g law.

The entire project is for a mixed-use building, with a storage facility on the first level and the apartments on the second.

Each apartment would have two bedrooms and two bathrooms — all would be priced at $2,000 per month.