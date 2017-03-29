William Harold Eastman, 77, sailor

William Harold Eastman, 77, of Ridgefield, CT, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2017 in the loving presence of his daughters. Mr. Eastman was born in Port Washington, NY, on October 30, 1939, son of the late Harold Eastman and the late Dorothy (Madden) Eastman. Raised in Port Washington, NY, Bill developed a lifelong love of sailing which he enjoyed both through pleasure cruising with his family and friends as well as over 30 years of competitive ocean yacht racing becoming a respected member of the Storm Trysail Club. Bill’s sense of adventure and natural abilities led him in his early years to building and racing sports cars and a keen desire to become a pilot. Mr. Eastman served in the Air Force Reserves and flew as a private pilot for over 40 years.

While furthering his education as a student of economics at Columbia University, Mr. Eastman started in the advertising and marketing industry working with notable firms such as Lennen & Newell in television production and, though he was not a model, was tapped to appear in several commercials, print ads and huge NYC billboard. It was during this time that he met his future wife, Janet Arfmann of Middletown, NY. Married in 1962, Janet and Bill started their life together on Long Island, NY, moving to Rye, NY in 1972 where they raised their family. By that time, Mr. Eastman had founded his own independent insurance agency which grew into a highly successful business and earned him a notable reputation in the industry. Bill retired from the agency in 2005 to enjoy life with Janet, his family, and continued sailing and flying for many years. He will be forever remembered for his quick mind, wry sense of humor, and deep love of his family and friends.

Mr. Eastman has been a resident of Ridgefield, CT for the past sixteen years where he enjoyed life with his wife of 53 years until her passing in 2015. Bill will be deeply missed by her two daughters, Kelly Eastman of North Salem, NY and Heather Eastman Paturzo and her husband, Anthony M. Paturzo of Madison, CT; four grandchildren, Alexandra Blair Fraioli, Kate Elizabeth Fraioli, William Anthony Paturzo, Lillian Grace Paturzo, 10 nieces and nephews; a brother-in-law, John H. Arfmann III and his wife, Kathryn Criss Arfmann of Lewisville, NC; a brother-in-law, John Morgan of Webster, NY, husband of the late Joan Arfmann Morgan. Mr. Eastman is predeceased by his father and mother, his sister, Dorothy Eastman Miller of Ridgefield and her husband Keith Miller, his brother Harold Eastman of Yarmouth, ME, three nephews and one niece.