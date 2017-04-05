Thrown Stone plans stay, without long-term lease

Ridgefield’s new theater company, Thrown Stone, is planning a long-term stay — despite not having a specific location in town.

Co-artistic directors and owners Jonathan Winn and Jason Peck told The Press this week they don’t want a long-term lease. Instead they plan to rent out spaces for the dates of their shows.

“What’s great about starting a theater company and not having a space,” said Winn, “is that you don’t have a lease payment every month, so you don’t have to do a show that you don’t want to do.”

The directors explained that this allows them to follow their dream while putting on “passion projects” — plays they truly love.

They expect to do about two a year.

So far, they have one lined up — Milk — at the Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance on Main Street, which will be playing from July 14 to 30.

They have leased the space for the duration of the show.

Both Winn and Peck would love to keep on leasing the Main Street space for future shows, but they’re not ruling anything out yet.

Other locations they’ve thought about are Weir Farm and the former Schlumberger property, through a possible collaboration with ACT of Connecticut once the former theater space has been renovated.

Tickets for Milk are on sale now at thrownstone.org