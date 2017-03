Boy Scout Troop 431 is raising funds to support its “high adventure” activities by offering yard signs to celebrate this year’s Ridgefield High School graduates.

Each RHS orange-and-black sign is 24 by 18 inches and is weatherproof. The signs are double-sided and come with a 30-inch wire stand. They cost $30.

For more information, visit troop431.net/graduation-signs.html