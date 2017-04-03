The Ridgefield Press

Police log: Trespassing, jewelry thief

By The Ridgefield Press on April 3, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Criminal mischief

A Lawson Lane man was charged with criminal mischief and criminal trespassing after turning himself in on an outstanding warrant Monday, March 27.

Anton Yakimov, 22, was released on $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, April 11.

Jewelry theft

A Danbury man turned himself in to Ridgefield police for an outstanding warrant for larceny Thursday, March 23.

Police said Anthony Bracey, 25, was held on a $2,500 bond.

A report said that the original incident took place in December 2016, when Bracey stole jewelry from a Ridgefield resident.

Tuesday, March 21

9:58 a.m.: Concerned person, Florida Hill Road; 11:09: Pistol permits, headquarters; 11:27: Misconduct, North Salem Road; 3:48 p.m.: Accident, East Ridge Road; 6:00: Accident, Branchville Road

Wednesday, March 22

7:28 a.m.: Concerned person, headquarters; 10:18: Accident, Danbury Road; 11:10: Pistol permits, headquarters; 11:44: Concerned person, Bailey Avenue; 12:48 p.m.: Fraud, headquarters; 1:59: Accident, Walgreens; 2:01: Misconduct, Danbury Road; 3:55: Fraud, headquarters; 4:16: Accident, Main Street; 6:19: Vehicle complaint, Danbury Road

Thursday, March 23

11:29 a.m.: Accident, Main Street; 5:38 p.m.: Pistol permits, headquarters

Friday, March 24

8:35 a.m.: Misconduct, Danbury Superior Court; 3:04 p.m.: Frightened person, headquarters; 3:05: Obscene call, headquarters; 5:23: Identity theft, headquarters

Saturday, March 25

2:52 a.m.: Accident, Ridgebury Road; 10:23: Identity theft, headquarters; 1:03 p.m.: Concerned person, Danbury Road; 3:10: Suspicious vehicle, Florida Hill Road; 7:22: Animal-related matter, Peaceable Ridge Road

Sunday, March 26

4:56 p.m.: Accident, West Lane; 5:15: Concerned person, Ramapoo Road

Monday, March 27

9:31 a.m.: Disabled vehicle, North Salem Road; 6:16 p.m.: Reported gunshots, West Lane; 6:32: Vehicle complaint, Main Street; 6:45: Pistol permits, headquarters; 8:24: Missing property, headquarters; 10:51: Suspicious person, Fox Hill; 11:19: Suspicious person, Danbury Road

 

