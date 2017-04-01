Editorial: Health care heroes

With the future of health care in America up in the air, there’s little room for celebration — or applause — these days.

But locally, the efforts of the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association are both commendable and necessary.

This weekend, the RVNA will pull out all the stops during its 43rd annual Health and Wellness Fair Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School.

It’s not an easy event to organize, with more than 100 exhibitors providing screenings, handing out information to educate the community, and talking with residents face to face.

Representatives from traditional, alternative and integrative medicine will be present.

Everything from essential oils to Reiki to therapy pets will be offered.

In essence, there’s no health care method being excluded. And that’s a good thing in a society in which individuals seek different treatments for a variety of ailments.

Like many other Ridgefield traditions that begin to take place with the return of nicer weather, the Health and Wellness Fair is a worthwhile opportunity for people of all ages.

The fair is free, and there’s plenty of parking.

And who knows, you could possibly learn a thing or two about how to keep your body and mind in the best shape possible. Gaining information is certainly never a bad thing.

It might even be worth celebrating.