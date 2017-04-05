Letter: Ryan-Trumpcare is dead

To the Editor:

Republicans, despite ownership of both Congress and the presidency, could not pass the bill to destroy Obamacare.

Why?

It was because the bill that was drafted did not even consider the health care problem. Mr. Trump wanted to consider tax reform first, but Ryan felt that Obamacare was easier to defeat since the House had already passed more than 20 anti-Obamacare bills during Obama’s tenure. Trump didn’t really care about the health care debate, except as a way to attract white votes in the critical Midwestern states that won him the election.

So he agreed to let the House fashion the bill.

Ryan let the bill be fashioned by the old Republican elites that Trump had railed against during the bitter campaign. Their concern was to drive down the expense of health care and give that money to the already rich, which, of course, was directly against what Trump had promised the poor whites he had courted in the Midwest.

When the Tea Party congressmen refused even that, Trump agreed to remove more of the benefits of Obamacare but Ryan pointed out to him that the Tea Party would expect even more.

So the reality of Trump just looking for a “win” and the elites looking for protection of their swamp was just not going to work; a Quinnipiac poll showed a 17% approval of that plan nationwide.

Dead on arrival and Trump now blames the Dems because they contributed zero votes for his plan.

Walter Slavin

Governor Street, March 26