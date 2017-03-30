RVNA health fair has something for everyone

To the Editor:

If you are interested in improving your overall health and wellness, RVNA’s 43rd annual Health & Wellness Fair on Saturday, April 1, could be your most important Saturday errand of the year!

This event is taking place at the East Ridge Middle School, located at 10 East Ridge Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be more than 85 exhibitors offering free screenings, health information, evaluations, and advice. RVNA staff members and volunteers will offer cholesterol, anemia and glucose screenings, as well as balance testing and blood pressure checks. Exhibitors will offer many more screenings, including skin exams, foot exams, oral cancer screenings, and hearing testing. There will also be door prizes, giveaways, and demonstrations.

The Health & Wellness Fair is a great way to gather information about local services and learn new things, such as hands-only CPR.

We are grateful to the sponsors who help support this event, including Western Connecticut Medical Group, Ridgefield Crossings, Maplewood Senior Living, The Greens at Cannondale, Wilton Meadows Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Bethel Health and Rehabilitation Center, The Village at Brookfield Common, and the Goldstone Family Foundation.

RVNA is committed to your health and wellness, and we hope to see you there on Saturday!

Barbara L. Newland

RVNA Director of Community Health & Wellness