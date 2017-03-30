The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Responsibility, decency can solve dog poop crisis

By The Ridgefield Press on March 30, 2017 in Letters, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

I can’t believe it’s necessary for our town administrators to be addressing dog poop and bag-it kits. Whatever happened to personal responsibility and plain old decency?

I think the situation was much worse years ago, as walking from my office on Catoonah to the town hall was like navigating a minefield. Regardless of the extent, it galls me that any Ridgefield dog owner would need to be told what to do. Common sense and decency should prevail and they shouldn’t need a reminder from the selectmen who have much more important issues to be concerned with.

Joe Egan

Retired Probate Judge, March 26

