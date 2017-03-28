Marjorie Bellion, 97, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother of Ridgefielders

Marjorie Rose Turner Bellion, formerly of Wilton, passed away peacefully with many of her family surrounding her, on Sunday, March 26, 2017, just days from her 98th birthday. She was the loving wife of the late Henry Bellion. They were married when he was in the Army during WWII and shared 64 happy years together raising their four children in Eastchester, NY.

Mrs. Bellion was born on April 2, 1919 in New York City, a daughter of the late Francis and Rose (Sadler) Turner. She was predeceased by her parents and sisters Addie, Catherine and Vera and brothers Harry and Jim.

Mrs. Bellion was a past-president of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary and a volunteer for local Cub Scout and Boy Scout troops. She enjoyed knitting, quilting, reading and gardening. She was a great cook and was the host of many gatherings of family and friends. For many years they celebrated July 4th with wonderful parties in the back yard.

She is survived by her four children: Denise Pereira and her husband Joseph of Ridgefield, Edward Bellion and his wife Helena of CA, Robert Bellion and his wife Tish of TX and William Bellion and his wife Sue of Danbury, formerly of Ridgefield. Mrs. Bellion is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Rich Pereira and his wife Kim of Ridgefield; Joe Pereira and his wife Marabeth; Kristen Robbins and her husband Paul; Thom Bellion; Beth VanColler and her husband Conrad. She had 9 great grandchildren: Jack, Eric and Luke Pereira of Ridgefield, Faith, Abby and Matt Pereira, Lilly and John Robbins and Vera VanColler. Mrs. Bellion is also survived by a nephew Robert Kreppel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 10:15 amat St. Mary Church; 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield,CT. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Ridgefield. Friends will be received on Friday, March 31, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Regional Hospice and Homecare – 30 Milestone Road; Danbury, CT 06810.