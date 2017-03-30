Cemetery clean-up volunteers wanted next weekend

Looking for a rewarding Saturday morning activity? Come join the town Graveyard Committee for its annual spring cemetery clean-up and help spiff up Mapleshade and Olde Town graveyards.

The date is Saturday, April 8, rain date is scheduled for Saturday, April 22.

This year the committee plans to remove some overgrown bushes and invasive vegetation, along several rows of tombstones in preparation for the upcoming graveyard walking tour Sunday, April 30.

Be sure to wear long sleeves and bring heavy gloves, hand saws, loppers, pruners, rakes, and tarps if available — please, no power tools.

Meet at 9:00 a.m. in Mapleshade Cemetery, the entrance is at the corner of North Street and Mapleshade Roads.

For more information, please call Hannah at 203-244-8408.