Recreation Notes: Egg hunt Saturday

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation would like to invite your family to the Annual Egg Scramble on Saturday, April 8, at 11 a.m. in Ballard Park. This free event is co-sponsored by the Ridgefield Rotary Club. Children will collect eggs and get to meet the Easter Bunny.

Are your kids looking for something fun to do during their spring break? Our All Sports/Tennis/Arts & Crafts Camp is for children ages 3 to 12. Camp is available from Monday, April 10, to Friday, April 14, and runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Justine Butler Tennis Courts located behind Yanity Gym. It includes tennis, golf, capture the flag, kickball, arts, crafts, and more. Extended hours and prorating are available upon request.

Our popular Friday Night Musical Theater Club is getting ready to start its spring season with the performance of Cinderella. This program is a great way to build your child’s self-confidence. Classes meet from April 28 to June 2. Children in kindergarten through second grade meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Children from third through eighth grade meet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and are asked to bring dinner to class. More information at ridgefieldparksandrec.org or 203-431-2755.