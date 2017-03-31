The Ridgefield Press

Democrats to interview zoning candidates April 13

March 31, 2017

The Ridgefield Democratic Town Committee will interview candidates who are seeking the DTC’s endorsement to fill a vacancy on the Planning and Zoning Commission.  

The process is open to Ridgefield residents who are registered Democrats. Interviews will be conducted on April 13.  

Requests for consideration and résumés should be submitted to the DTC at [email protected] by Tuesday, April 4.     

The selection of a new board member will be made by the commission. An endorsement by the town committee is not a requirement for consideration.

