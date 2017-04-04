Founders Hall: Spring shopping

Here’s a nifty way to perk up your spring wardrobe while cultivating lifelong learning. Shop at Talbots in Ridgefield on Thursday, April 6, 10 a.m. through 8 p.m., and the store will donate 10% of your pre-tax sales to Founders Hall. So for every $100 you spend, you’ll be directing $10 toward lifelong learning. All you need to do is tell the sales clerk that you are shopping for Founders Hall. Located at Copps Hill Commons, Talbots is known for its modern take on classic women’s styles, quality craftsmanship and gracious customer service. The store will also provide light refreshments throughout the day, so invite your friends for a fun, fashionable and worthwhile outing.

Shopping isn’t the only way to help Founders Hall. Throughout April, you’ll notice paper flowers springing up in the building. Each of these flowers is inscribed with a need for items that benefit members, such as newspaper subscriptions and coffee. We’re asking you to spring for the cost of one of these items. You can pick a flower as an individual, or for pricier items like printer ink or exercise equipment, donate with a group of classmates or friends. With your ongoing care and support, Founders Hall will bloom with great programs. Thank you for tending this very special garden.