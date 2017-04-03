Library Lines: New microfilm reader now available

Good news for historians and genealogists. The Ridgefield Library has acquired a new ST ViewScan III microfilm scanner to provide improved access to The Ridgefield Press from 1875 to 2003 as well as other microform content needed for research and genealogy. The high-resolution camera allows users to see details more clearly and to digitally zoom in and out. Microfilm content will be scanned into a digital format of your choice such as PDF, JPEG, TIFF, or PNG. You can crop an article, section or entire page and then enhance and adjust the content further for the best possible quality.

The resulting files can be emailed quickly and easily or printed in the library, saved to a USB flash drive, or distributed to Google Drive, Dropbox or FamilySearch.

Thanks to the Rotary Club of Ridgefield for a challenge grant to get us started on raising the full purchase price of this much-needed upgrade. Additional donations of any amount are now being accepted and may be made through the Library Wish List on our website at ridgefieldlibrary.org

To learn more about this wonderful new resource, join us on Saturday, April 8, at 10 a.m. or 3 p.m. for a demonstration, or contact the adult services desk for an individual appointment.

Mary Rindfleisch is assistant director at the Ridgefield Library. She may be reached at [email protected] or 203-438-2282, ext. 11009.