Sarah Mikhitarian and Max Wishman engaged

April 3, 2017

Dana Moody and Craig Mikhitarian are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter, Sarah Mikhitarian, to Max Wishman, son of Randy and Steve Wishman of Manalapan, N.J. Mikhitarian graduated from Ridgefield High School in 2007 and from Scripps College in 2011. She received a master’s degree in economics from the University of Washington in 2015 and is an economist at Zillow in Seattle, Wash.

Wishman graduated from High Technology High School in 2007 and Harvey Mudd College in 2011. He is a hardware development engineer at Amazon Web Services in Seattle.

The couple became engaged in Kauai, Hawaii, last fall and will be married in September in Ridgefield.

