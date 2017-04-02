The Ridgefield Press

Resident embarks on study trip abroad

By The Ridgefield Press on April 2, 2017 in Community, People, Schools · 0 Comments

Tara Westington

Tara Westington of Ridgefield, a student at King’s College, Wilkes-Barre, Pa., is currently studying at University College of Dublin, Ireland. She is the daughter of Nancy and Steve Westington.

Westington is a junior environmental studies major with a minor in political economics and is a member of the Student Alumni Association, Circle K and the Environmental and Outdoors Club.

She is one of nine King’s College students studying in a foreign country for academic credit during the spring semester.

