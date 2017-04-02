The Ridgefield Press

Megan Hume, Jimmy O’Dea are engaged

Jimmy O’Dea and Megan Hume

Mr. and Mrs. Richard Hume of Naples, Fla., formerly of Ridgefield, and Mr. and Mrs. Joseph O’Dea of Ridgefield announced the engagement of their children, Megan Elizabeth Hume and James Joseph O’Dea.

Both are 2009 graduates of Ridgefield High School.

Hume graduated in 2013 from Pennsylvania State University’s Smeal College of Business with a bachelor of science degree in accounting. She is a CPA with the company ClassPass in New York City.

O’Dea, also a 2013 graduate of the Smeal College of Business, holds a bachelor of science degree in finance and is employed as a business intelligence analyst with GE Water in Trevose, Pa. A spring 2017 wedding is planned.

