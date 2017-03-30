ROARings: Loki, learned and lovable

Meet Loki, a smart, handsome and lovable large 15-month-old Black Mouth Cur mix, needing an active, outdoor family.

BMCs were bred as homestead dogs, being great with the family, very social with proper training, extremely bright, and never couch potatoes. BMCs are innately very athletic and eager to please.

Loki’s forever home should have other dogs and/or adolescent or older children, and be filled with abundant human companionship with big dog experience combined with frequent daily exercise.

Loki walks well on a leash. He loves to give kisses, do tricks for treats and hugs, and just hang out with his pack. He is up to date on vaccinations and is microchipped and neutered. His adoption fee is $350.

Come meet Loki at the ROAR Donofrio Family Animal Shelter, located at 45 South Street. Go to roar-ridgefield.org to preview all our wonderful animals and what is happening at ROAR. Currently the shelter is at full capacity, with puppies, dogs and cats.