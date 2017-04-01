Armin Udo Weissenberger and Stephanie Weiss announce engagement

Armin Udo Weissenberger of Udofit Personal Training decided that Stephanie Weiss of Stephanie Weiss Personal Training is the perfect fit for him. Stephanie agrees.

Weissenberger is originally from Bavaria, Germany, and Weiss from East Islip, N.Y. He holds a bachelor of science degree in exercise science from Montclair State University. She holds a bachelor of science degree in psychology from the University at Albany SUNY and a master of science degree in counseling from Long Island University.

The couple operate their own personal training businesses in Ridgefield. Weiss lives with her children Stella DeBeech, 13, and Leo DeBeech, 10, of Ridgefield and Weissenberger with his daughter Max Weissenberger, 15, of North Salem.