Children’s Academy donates bake sale funds

Mike Rubbo, executive director of the Woodcock Nature Center, thanked the staff and students of Children’s Academy for their generous donation this past month.

“A big thank-you to all the staff and students of the Children’s Academy for supporting us through their recent bake sale,” Rubbo said.

The center said it would specifically like to thank teacher Donna Dudley, Director Peggy Define, and owner Rich Bradley.

Bake sale proceeds and an additional donation by the academy will help support the nature center’s education programs.

“We had a great time meeting the children as they presented us with this generous gift,” Rubbo said.