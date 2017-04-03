Fairfield County Bank launches MobileLearn

Fairfield County Bank announced Monday, April 3, it has recently collaborated with Horizn to begin the digital transformation of employee training with MobileLearn.

Horizn, a SaaS (Service as a Software) company located in Toronto, specializes in the use of their mobile enterprise platform to incorporate the power of learning, social technology, gamification and advanced analytics. Fairfield County Bank has developed with Horizn several modules focused on product education, in particular mobile banking services.

“Since Fairfield County Bank first opened its doors in 1871, exceptional service has been what separates us – what continues to makes us a great bank. 146 years later, with the internet and mobile devices being an important part of our lives, we also proudly offer the same or better digital banking capabilities of even our largest competitors,” said Stephen Wooters, EVP of Digital Banking, and Payments for Fairfield County Bank. “The FCB MobileLearn solution provides a fun and entertaining way for employees to learn more about our digital products and therefore be in a better position to help personally educate customers – effectively combining our great people and comprehensive digital capabilities. Further, the FCB MobileLearn provides interactive DigitalDemos that employees can share with customers – giving employees tools to use while they deliver their best-in-class personal attention.”

He added that, “Sometimes marketplace perceptions of community banks, such as Fairfield County Bank, is that we lag the national banks in our delivery of digital solutions — instead, we are very proud to be the first bank in the United States to bring MobileLearn to life, again proving our commitment to customers and employees. Bottom line, our partnership with Horizn helps us to further combine our differentiated customer service with the digital access consumers expect today.”

The Horizn Platform enables Fairfield County Bank to accelerate employee education and adoption of new service offerings.

“How great it is to be working with Fairfield County Bank on this aspect of their Digital Delivery Strategy,” said Janice Diner, CEO of Horizn. “The key to market adoption is making sure everyone is knowledgeable and digitally fluent on the banks latest products and digital innovations, this means employees, sales force, channel partners and yes customers.”