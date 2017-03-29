The Ridgefield Press

Rail crossing on Topstone will close Thursday

By The Ridgefield Press on March 29, 2017

The rail crossing at the intersection of Topstone Road and Simpaug Turnpike will be closed from Friday, March 31, through Thursday, April 6.

The Redding Board of Selectmen announced on Monday that the Danbury line crossing at the intersection will be closed so the Connecticut Department of Transportation can replace the surface area of the road and track.

Redding First Selectman Julia Pemberton said the plan is to close the crossing after morning rush hours on Friday, March 31, and reopen on Thursday, April 6.

Metro-North and Redding police will be at the construction site to assist in redirecting traffic.

 

