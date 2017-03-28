The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield Mobil gives $500 science grant to East Ridge

By The Ridgefield Press on March 28, 2017 in Business, News, Schools · 0 Comments

Mobil owner Todd Schoenherr with East Ridge Middle School principal Patricia Raneri.

Local resident and co-Ridgefield Mobil owner Todd Schoenherr presented a $500 check to Principal Patricia Raneri last month — a grant from the ExxonMobil Educational Alliance.

The ExxonMobil Alliance’s purpose is to promote and encourage the next generation to pursue studies and careers in fields involving math and science.

The alliance annually gives 2,000 gifts of $500 each to schools throughout the country, donating more than $20 million since it was put in place in 2000.

This is the second consecutive year that East Ridge has been chosen.

“With five children between us in Ridgefield public schools, including one at East Ridge, [Ridgefield Mobil is] happy to be able to help secure this grant to benefit students in our community,” Schoenherr said.

