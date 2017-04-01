The Ridgefield Press

Colonial Cleaners cleans collected suits

By The Ridgefield Press on April 1, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

The Boys Club of New York (BCNY) will be holding its Suit-Up event in May, which fits boys in appropriate attire for prom, graduation and job interviews.

Ridgefield Girl Scout Troop 50365 is collecting suits, tuxedo jackets, blazers, dress shirts, dress pants, and ties for the cause.

If residents would like to contribute, clothes may be dropped off at Colonial Cleaners — located at 19 Catoonah Street — until Monday, April 10.

Joining the effort, Colonial Cleaners has offered to clean all donated items.

Contact [email protected] with any questions.

