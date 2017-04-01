The Ridgefield Press

Valerie Rich presents ‘The Alexander Technique’ Monday

By The Ridgefield Press on April 1, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Valerie Rich will give a presentation on the Alexander Technique on Monday, April 3, at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main Street. The Alexander Technique is a proven approach to self-care that encourages participants to unlearn habitual patterns that cause unnecessary tension in everything they do, from sitting to standing to waiting in line.

Valerie Rich is an Alexander Technique teacher, yoga instructor and Reiki master.

The next upcoming event in this series is From Crappy to Happy: Jumpstart Your Joy-filled Life with Kathy Procario, certified positivity coach, on Monday, April 17, at 7 p.m.

This program is part of the Body, Mind and Spirit: Holistic Health and Wellness series that is made possible thanks to donors to the Noreen L. Papa — Mothers: Live Your Life! fund.

Registration or information: 203-438-2282.

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Shatterproof scores spot in National Brackets For Good Tournament
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress