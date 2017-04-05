The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield student news: Johns Hopkins, Scranton, and Kansas

By The Ridgefield Press on April 5, 2017 in Community, People, Schools · 0 Comments

Margaret Comer of Ridgefield was named to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the fall 2016 semester at Johns Hopkins University. Comer, who is majoring in English, is the daughter of Mel Comer and will graduate in May 2020.

Patrick Budicini of Ridgefield, a freshman at the University of Scranton’s Kania School of Management, volunteered at the St. Bernard Project in Baton Rouge, La., in a spring break service trip.

Lauren Logan of Ridgefield earned honor roll distinction for the fall 2015 semester at the University of Kansas School of Health Professions.

