Bedlam! Comes to the guild

Bedlam: a state of disarray and chaos. That will happen this weekend at the Ridgefield Guild of Artists — but it will be creative chaos. Six years out from when it all began, and this sort of do-it-yourself show has become a welcome tradition with guild members. This show asks member artists to bring in their work and fill out a form and wall tag. Then they are handed a hammer and nail. They may hang their work wherever they like.

“It’s a fun show that comes together with a flair,” said Pam Stoddart, executive director of the guild.

Receiving and hanging happens on Friday and Saturday, March 31 and April 1, from noon to 4. The reception runs from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 1. The size limit for submitted works is 24 inches by 24 inches. That lends itself to more affordable art for sale, too.

The reception is free and open to all, and refreshments will be served. Bedlam! runs through the end of the month, closing on April 30. The Ridgefield Guild of Artists is located at 34 Halpin Lane. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday to Sunday from noon to 4. For more information on this show or any of the guild’s offerings, visit rgoa.org or call 203-438-8863.