Ridgefield Chorale hosts spring concert Saturday

The Ridgefield Chorale is excited to announce its annual spring concert, Top of Our 40, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the chorale. The concert will showcase the incredible musical talent of local singers and will include favorites from 40 years of performances. The concert will be held on Saturday, April 8, at the Anne S. Richardson Auditorium at Ridgefield High School at 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online, from Ridgefield Music, directly from members, or at the door.

For more information, visit www.RidgefieldChorale.org