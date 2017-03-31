Piano Bar returns to Ridgefield Theater Barn

Looking for a great way to welcome in the spring? How about spending a wickedly entertaining evening filled with live music, talented performers and good company? Maybe even shake out of your comfort zone and hop on the stage yourself?

Then plan on coming down to the Theater Barn on Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8, when the annual Piano Bar…n will bring the Manhattan club scene to Ridgefield with what is certain to be a lively and sassy way to say goodbye to Ol’ Man Winter.

The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $25, with cabaret seating. Doors open one hour prior to curtain. The Ridgefield Theater Barn is located at 37 Halpin Lane. Reservations may be made at www.ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org