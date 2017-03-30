The Ridgefield Press

Rotary grant brightens Ridgefield Playhouse

By The Ridgefield Press on March 30, 2017

Eric Shutz, Ridgefield Playhouse lighting director; Keith Miller, Rotarian; Suzanne Immarigeon, Ridgefield Playhouse assistant lighting director; Barbara Lane, Rotarian; Robert Herber, Rotarian; Brad Joblin, Ridgefield Playhouse board member; and Rainer Gonet, Rotarian.

The Ridgefield Playhouse has been able to upgrade its stage lighting because of a generous grant from three area Rotary clubs — Ridgefield, Danbury and Newtown, enabling it to continue to attract top talent while growing its Arts in Education and Arts for Everyone outreach programs for students throughout Connecticut.

The upgraded lighting will help in many ways to offset costs for the Playhouse, allowing programing to be offered free to many school groups, low-income families and Title I schools.  

Many Rotarians volunteered the day of the installation to help hang the lights on the grid.

“Improvements like those made possible through this Rotary Club grant help to round out our mission as a non-profit,” said Allison Stockel, Playhouse executive director. “By maintaining a state-of-the-art facility, we attract world-renowned talent. These successful shows help us fund community-focused programming like that of our Arts in Education initiative.”

“In addition to helping us fund Playhouse improvements that enable us to keep our community give-back cycle going, Rotary members can be found volunteering as ushers, donating their time for technical projects and more. We can’t thank them enough.”

