RMAC looks to replenish student committee

With a handful of seniors graduating in June, Ridgefield Music and Arts Center (RMAC) is looking to fill its executive student committee.

The student team provides an extracurricular experience for Ridgefield youth; members work together to plan events and organize ways to bring the arts into the community.

“In addition to collaborating and performing with your friends, RMAC offers countless opportunities to enhance a student’s résumé,” said Barbara Bangser, an RMAC board member and independent college adviser. “There are leadership positions, and endless community service opportunities.”

The committee is made up of students from East Ridge and Scotts Ridge Middle Schools and Ridgefield High School. Events RMAC hosts range from large concerts to public art shows, presentations in elementary schools, and musical entertainment at town events.

“RMAC has been a great outlet for me to share my love of the arts with the rest of the community,” said Mia Scarpati, RHS freshman and committee secretary. “It’s really great to be part of an organization that gives back to the community in such a creative way.”

In addition to providing opportunities and events within the community, RMAC awards a $1,000 scholarship annually to a graduating senior who was involved in the RMAC organization.

Anyone interested in learning more about RMAC may visit RMACCT.org or contact program director Gabrielle Bouissou at [email protected]

The next student meeting is Wednesday, April 5, from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Dayton Program Room at the Ridgefield Library (on the lower level). New members are welcome and encouraged to bring a friend (or two).