Playhouse names Mary McCarty-Mogil new development director

The Ridgefield Playhouse announced the addition of Mary McCarty-Mogil to the Playhouse staff as director of development.

McCarty-Mogil will lead her team to focus on donor development, sponsorship programs and community partnerships. Before joining the Playhouse, McCarty-Mogil spent more than 20 years in the financial services arena as a retail banking professional. Ridgefield residents will recognize McCarty-Mogil from her previous senior leadership roles in town, as both the branch manager at HSBC and then branch manager at First Niagara.

“I feel like success has come my way,” said McCarty-Mogil. “This is a great opportunity to work with a talented group of people in a community I love.”

“Mary brings an additional level of professionalism to the Playhouse,” said Playhouse Executive Director Allison Stockel. “Her expertise is especially important as we grow in our mission and scope.”