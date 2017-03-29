The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield property transfers: March 14-21

By The Ridgefield Press on March 29, 2017 in Business, Community, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

Four houses and two condominiums worth a total of $3,740,000 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between March 14 and March 21. The town received $9,350 in conveyance taxes from the transfers, which included:

382 North Street: Timothy and Joanne Sullivan to Christopher Vahlising and Isela Archenti of Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., March 15, $629,000.

22 Cooper Road: Angelo and Dianne Tartaro of Greenville, S.C., to Walker Seaver and Amy Richards of Norwalk, March 15, $512,000.

50 Powdermaker Drive: Anthony and Lauren Messina to David Bonilla and Renee Vaillancourt of Coralville, Iowa, March 17, $940,000.

9 Keeler Close (Casagmo): Elizabeth Navarra to Stylianos Kakavelis of Ridgefield, March 20, $178,000.

8 Saw Mill Hill Road: Diane Mack to Anthony Messina of Powdermaker Drive, March 21, $1,252,000.

7 Olcott Way: Richard and Diane Deserio of Barrack Hill Road to Traudy Cullen of Seymour, March 21, $229,000.

