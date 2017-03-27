The Ridgefield Press

Board of Education meeting tomorrow night March 28

Will the Board of Education have to make more cuts to the school budget for next year? Will the schools be able to keep the proposed increase at 3.48% for the 2017-18 budget?

The school board is expected to give a response to whatever happens at tonight’s Board of Finance hearing at its meeting tomorrow — Tuesday, March 28 — at 7:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Annex.

Also on the board’s agenda Tuesday night:

  • Title IX compliance in athletics
  • Pay-to-learn in the district
  • Next generation accountability results for the 2015-16 school year

Paul Hendrickson, the district’s business manager, is also expected to give a report of the district’s finances ending Feb. 28, 2017.

School start times might also come up at tomorrow night’s meeting, although it’s not on the agenda.

Superintendent Karen Baldwin and high school principal Stacey Gross will be meeting with students tomorrow to find out their opinions on starting school later.

 

