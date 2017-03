Marjorie Rose Bellion, 97, formerly of Wilton, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2017. She was the wife of the late Henry Bellion.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 1 at 10:15 am at St. Mary Church; 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Ridgefield. Friends will be received on Friday, March 31, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield.