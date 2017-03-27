All-FCIAC honors for Ridgefield athletes

Forty Ridgefield High athletes were among those receiving All-Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference honors for the recently completed 2016-17 winter sports season.

The conference champion Ridgefield boys hockey team supplied three of the seven players selected to the All-FCIAC first team: Senior forward Matteo van Wees, senior defenseman Harrison Chuma and senior goalie Sean Keegans. Senior forward Jack Stafford was named to the Division 1 second team, and head coach Shaun Gallagher was chosen as the FCIAC Coach of the Year.

Also winning a conference title — for the first time in school history — was the RHS boys basketball team. Three Tigers received All-FCIAC honors, with junior forward Brenden McNamara (Ridgefield’s top scorer) making the second team and senior center Nick Laudati and senior shooting guard Chris Longo chosen to the All-Divisional squad.

Junior forward Caroline Curnal, who averaged a double-double in points and rebounds this winter, was named to the All-FCIAC girls basketball first team. Senior center Elizabeth Middlebrook and senior shooting guard Meaghan O’Hara made the second team.

A big haul came in boys swimming, as eight Tigers were recognized. Kieran Smith, AJ Bornstein, Liam Riebling, Will Bryant, Alex Burns, and Luke Hruska all made the All-FCIAC first team, while Jared Nussbaum and Luke Wang received honorable mention. Smith and Bornstein each won two individual events at FCIACs and helped Ridgefield win two relay races.

Five members of the Ridgefield High wrestling team earned All-FCIAC recognition. Ben Smart made the second team, while teammates Peter Murray, Simon Preston, Liam Courtney, and Brian Showstead received honorable mention. Smart led the Tigers with a second-place finish in his weight division at the conference championship.

In girls hockey, four Ridgefield players were honored. Defenseman Erin Schneider and goalie Michaela Gleeson both mane the All-FCIAC second team, with forwards Zella Ertl and defenseman Chiara Signorelli receiving honorable mention.

Nine members of the RHS girls indoor track and field team earned All-FCIAC first-team honors: Alexandra Damron, Anna Landler, Josephine Simon, Samantha Petruzzelli, Jennifer Paul, Gabriella Viggiano, Tess Pisanelli, Katie Jasminski, and Brianne McGill. Viggiano, Pisanelli, Landler and Jasminski won the 4×800-meter relay in a meet-record time at the conference championships, while Landler (long jump) and McGill (shot put) finished first in individual events.

In boys track, four Tigers — Shane Palmer, Aidan Spearman, Evan Hogan and Will Carpenter — earned All-FCIAC first-team honors.

Notes: Conference coaches voted for the All-FCIAC honorees in boys and girls basketball and boys and girls hockey. The All-FCIAC wrestling, boys swimming, and boys and girls indoor track teams were based on performances at conference championships.