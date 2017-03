Three Ridgefield eateries have made Spoon University’s list of the “25 epic desserts to eat in Fairfield County.” The Cake Box is ranked No. 1 for its mint chocolate chip cupcake — only offered on Thursdays.

Ridgefield Ice Cream Shop ranked third for its vanilla soft serve, while Deborah Ann’s Sweet Shoppe finished 14th on the list for the business’ homemade chocolate. The list gave also special mention to Deborah Ann’s peanut butter cups and chocolate covered grahams.