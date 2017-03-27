As part of the ongoing Parenting the Selfie Generation: Instilling Resilience series, the Ridgefield Library is hosting a panel discussion titled, Sexting, Tweeting, Snapping and Other Teen Realities: What Parents Need to Know on Tuesday, April 4, at 7 p.m. The panel for this talk will include Tom Dardis, Ridgefield Police Department; Tim Salem, principal, Scotts Ridge Middle School; Dr. Robert Miller, Ridgefield Public Schools director of technology; Colleen Keenan, Ridgefield High School student and Chris Parrot, president, YourSelf series.

This presentation is aimed at helping parents develop a balanced perspective on social media usage, understand the upsides and downsides of the newest apps, set reasonable limits on device usage for children and teens and recognize the difference between the use and misuse of social media. This program is co-sponsored by the Ridgefield Public Schools, Ridgefield Council of PTAs, Ridgefield Library, Ridgefield Youth Commission, Project Resilience, Ridgefield Magazine, Silver Hill Hospital, Books on the Common, Fairfield County Bank and Drs. Ahern, Galban, Kim, Mini and Surace.

For more information and to register: ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.