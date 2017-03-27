First Selectman Rudy Marconi delivered his annual state of the town address, the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce handed out its awards for business and new business of the year, and new Chamber board members were introduced to the community.

Those were the headlines coming from Friday’s annual Chamber breakfast and state of the town ceremony.

Ezra Zimmerman of EZ Junk Removal took home the hardware for New Business of the Year, while Bob Sperry and Ed Bistany of Ridgefield Prime were awarded Business of the Year.

Kathy Graham was named Volunteer of the Year.

State of town

During his State of the Town Address, Marconi focused on what’s happening in Hartford — and Washington D.C.

“We’re concerned about what’s happening at the federal level,” he said.

He said the state has to find ways to make up for a $1 billion deficit, and that the resulting cuts in the town budget have been difficult.

Specifically, the school budget.

“That puts pressure on her [Superintendent Karen Baldwin] too she’s trying to maintain quality education that maintains equity in our home,”

“It’s very difficult to make those decisions, to give you an idea of how difficult things are we eliminated one full time position and two part time positions.”

Marconi said the town is also fighting against the governor’s plans of Connecticut towns incurring 30% of the costs of teacher pensions — which would be $4.5 million the first year.

“We made public that we would file a lawsuit against state and governor if they tried to force teacher’s pension on municipalities,” said Marconi.

“That’s how desperate the state is right now.”

Read more of this story in Thursday’s Ridgefield Press.