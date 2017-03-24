Betty Jane Corbani, 86, devoted mother

Betty Jane Corbani died peacefully on Monday March 20th, 2017 at the age of 86. Betty was born on June 18, 1930 in Brooklyn, New York to parents William B. Manley and Elizabeth Manley. She graduated from Mt. St. Mary College in Newburgh, New York with a degree in Chemistry. She was married to John F. Corbani for 42 years, and together they raised their family in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Betty is deeply mourned by her family Mary Beth Burke of Bayport, New York, John and

Isabelle Corbani of London, UK, William Corbani of Las Vegas, Nevada, Paul and Stephanie Corbani of Novato, California, Christine and Timothy Winans of Litchfield, Connecticut and Carol and Timothy Hayes of Novato, California. She is the beloved grandmother of Kristie O’Keefe Evers, Brooke O’Keefe, Kelsey Burke, Thomas Corbani, Faustine Corbani, Sarah Corbani, Alexandra Dobbs, Daniella Corbani, John Corbani, Nicholas Corbani, Julia Corbani, Allyson Musolino, Daniel Musolino, Carly Hayes, and Connor Hayes, and beloved great-grandmother of Hailee Evers and Colin Evers.

Betty was a devoted mother, adored by her children, grandchildren, and great-grand children. She will be remembered for her intelligence, quick wit, and heart of gold. Betty was an avid gardener, master bridge player and loved to watch many sports, most of all tennis. She was caring and dedicated to her varied pets. Betty will be sadly missed by her wide circle of friends, especially those in her Bridge Club.

Plans are underway for Betty’s memorial and celebration of life. Contact her family for details.